Sushant Singh Rajput's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death, force him to issue 'apology'

Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued an apology after fans of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput took offence to a stand-up comedy bit by Daniel. In the video, shared online on January 11, the comedian touched upon Sushant's death, the media furore that followed it, and the treatment of Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

After a section of the public, claiming to be Sushant's fans, called for the video to be reported, Daniel posted a statement on Instagram, in which he admitted to making a factual error, but wrote that he stands by everything else that he said in the bit.

Here's the full text of Daniel's apology:

"My recent stand-up video appears to have offended a lot of fans of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, many of who have pointed out an apology is in order and I agree!

As a comedian, my only intention is always only to entertain you and make you laugh, but sometimes in that endeavour, it is possible that I might evoke an unfavourable response.

That being said, I would like to address my mistake. Towards the end of this bit, I said that Rhea has been acquitted of her charges. That is factually incorrect. She has been released on bail. For some weird reason, I used the word 'acquitted' by mistake in the Pune show. It is definitely not how I have written or performed it elsewhere. I take that back and apologize to anyone whose feelings may have been hurt.

Also, through an editing oversight, one of my favourite jokes from this set got left out of the final cut. To fix this, I will upload a new version of this video with that joke next week.

I stand by everything else I said."

Daniel followed it up with a post that carried the definition of the word 'satire'.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Three central agencies -- the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and the Enforcement Directorate -- are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.





