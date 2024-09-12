Communal tension in Karnataka's Mandya after stone pelting on Ganpati procession

Communal tensions gripped Nagamangala town in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday after clashes erupted between two groups during the Ganpati procession, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place when devotees from Badarikoppalu were carrying Ganesh idols for immersion.(PTI)

The incident reportedly took place when devotees from Badarikoppalu were carrying Ganesh idols for immersion. As the procession was passing through the main road, stones were thrown at it, allegedly from near a mosque, India Today reported.

Several Hindu youths then placed the Ganesha idol in front of the police station and staged a protest seeking justice. A group also set fire to a few shops and torched tyres to express their outrage, further escalating tensions, reported Deccan Herald.

Videos shared on social media also showed the two throwing stones at the each other.

Senior officers from the police and revenue departments rushed to the scene to pacify the crowd and defuse the situation.

Subsequently, the police declared a high alert in the area, and Section 163 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (anorder issued in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) was imposed to bring the situation under control.

The Times of India reported that the Ganesha idols have been temporarily placed near a temple as devotees demand the arrest of those who disturbed the procession.

The incident in Karnataka comes days after six minors were arrested in Gujarat's Surat after they allegedly pelted stones at a Ganesh pandal, resulting in clashes.

Union minister reacts

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy condemned the violence in Nagamangala town and blamed the ruling Congress government for it.

He alleged this incident happened due to the “appeasement of one community” by the Congress.

"I strongly condemn the incident that took place during the Ganesha immersion procession in Nagamangala, Mandya district. It is a failure of peace and order in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately indulged in violence by targeting the devotees, who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers at the public and policemen, exploding petrol bombs and brandishing swords, " the minister, who is also Mandy Lok Sabha member, wrote on X.