Home / India News / Commuters moving towards Delhi face road blockade as farmers’ protest continues

Commuters moving towards Delhi face road blockade as farmers’ protest continues

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on ‘Dilli Chalo’ march to protest against the three new farm laws.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 11:46 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Traffic jam at Sector 14A due road blockage by protesting farmers against the new farm laws, in Noida, India, on Saturday.
Traffic jam at Sector 14A due road blockage by protesting farmers against the new farm laws, in Noida, India, on Saturday.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Commuters headed towards the national capital from other states on Sunday said they are facing problems due to road blockade at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border).

“We are facing many problems due to the protest. There is no vehicle for steady communication,” said a commuter.

Another commuter said that people are forced to walk towards their destination due to the road blockade.

“I have walked for around five to six kilometers. We do not have any conveyance soo it is very problematic for the commuters,” he added.

Meanwhile, farmers protesting against the farm laws stay put at the Tikri border amid police deployment. The government has given permission to the agitating farmers to hold their protest at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

On the other hand, security has been beefed up at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers’ protest continues, some protesters are expected to conduct a meeting at 11 am on Sunday to discuss their next strategy.

Farmers at the border decided yesterday that they’ll continue their protest here and won’t go anywhere else.

The security has also been tightened on the Delhi-Haryana border as farmers, who are opposing the farm laws, stayed put at the Delhi border points.

The farmers further said the government should come forward with an “open heart” and not with a “condition”.

The Delhi administration has allotted the Burari ground to the farmers for protesting. While some hundred shifted there on Saturday morning after they were allowed to enter Delhi through the Tikri border, thousand others are demanding that they be allowed to enter the heart of the city.

The Home Minister said that the Centre was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers as soon as they move to the ground allocated by the Delhi Police.

The farmers of Kisan Union Amristar said that if the government really wished to hear their problems, they can visit the farmers at the Singhu border.

The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, embarked on ‘Dilli Chalo’ march to protest against the three new farm laws.

