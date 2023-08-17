Complaint filed against two as doctor collapses, miscarries after dispute

Mysuru: Complaint filed against two in Golitottu village, Dakshina Kannada district after a doctor had a miscarriage following an argument at a gram sabha meeting, Uppinangady police said on Wednesday. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from the Dakshina Kannada district state government medical officers’ association (HT Archives)

Dr Shishira, the medical officer at the Nelyadi Primary Health Center, faced a barrage of questions from villagers during the gram sabha meeting on August 9 in Golitottu village, Kadaba taluk, in the Dakshina Kannada district. As a result, she fainted during the meeting leading to a miscarriage.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation from the Dakshina Kannada district state government medical officers’ association, that filed a police complaint against the two villagers involved.

According to police, the gathering took an alarming turn when a complaint was raised during the gram sabha, accusing Dr Shishira of negligence that led to the death of a female student.

“As she attempted to provide her side of the story, her responses failed to satisfy the demands of the villagers identified as Deakayya Pujari and Ganesh. The situation escalated, mounting pressure on Dr Shishira, who ultimately collapsed while addressing the questions,” police said.

She was promptly taken to a nearby hospital in Puttur and subsequently transferred to a medical facility in Mangalore for further treatment. However, investigations revealed that her collapse had resulted in a miscarriage.

The State Government Medical Officers’ Association has strongly voiced its dissent and demanded appropriate action against the villagers involved in the unfortunate incident. Dr Shishira’s medical condition remains critical, and she continues to receive treatment while being supported by a ventilator.

“We filed a complaint with the Uppinangady police station on Tuesday, but the police are yet to register an FIR,” said Deepak Rai, the president of the DK District Government Medical Officers Association.

Rai highlighted that while other departments send lower-level officials to gram sabha meetings held at the village level, the health department specifically dispatches class-one medical officers to respect the proceedings.

Rai said that raising voices against senior officers, is not appropriate and constitutes humiliation. “If officials make mistakes, complaints can be directed to higher-ranking officers, but berating them in public forums only serves to demoralise. As a result, the association plans to refrain from sending higher-ranking officers to future gram sabhas,” he said.

Rajesh Kumar, Uppinangady’s sub-inspector said: “We have received a complaint from the association president. We sent the file to legal experts to determine the appropriate section under which we can charge the accused, considering that the incident occurred during a public meeting.” He further clarified that they would proceed with registering an FIR after receiving legal opinion.

