Con woman takes cab driver for long ride in Gurugram, refuses to pay; threatens molestation charges

A woman in Haryana's Gurugram took a cab driver for a ride and refused to pay the fare after driving around for hours, threatening to frame him with molestation or theft charges. The woman first asked the cab driver to take her to Sector 31, then to the bus stand, and then to Cyber City. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Police reportedly said that the cab driver, identified as Ziaudddin, filed a complaint against a female passenger, Jyoti Dalal. He alleged that she booked a ride with him at 8 am on Tuesday, asking him to take her to Sector 31, then to the bus stand, and then to Cyber City.

Ziauddin alleged that he gave her ₹700 when she asked him for some money. "She ate and drank at various places, and I made all the payments. In the afternoon, when I demanded she pay and end the ride, she became enraged," the Dhana village resident in Nuh district was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ | Gurugram driver threatens woman, makes her exit cab over music volume | Watch The cab driver further alleged that Dalal threatened to frame him for theft or molestation when he asked her to pay, and then she went to the Sector 29 police station, where she created a ruckus.

After Dalal left, Ziauddin explained the scenario to the police, and that's when the authorities realised that Jyoti Dalal was the same person who had earlier scammed a cab driver, as well as a salon.

Police said that Dalal had scammed a salon of ₹20,000 and had refused to pay ₹2,000 to a cab driver.

ALSO READ | Delhi woman alleges assault during cab ride, says police helpline failed In February 2024, a video of Dalal arguing with a cab driver over the fare also went viral.

Sector 29 police station SHO Ravi Kumar said, "We have registered an FIR against Jyoti Dalal under fraud and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A probe is underway, and she will be arrested soon."

Last month, a cab driver in Gurugram reportedly misbehaved with a woman passenger after she asked him to lower the volume of music in the car. The woman said in a viral video that he not just misbehaved with her, but forced her to get out of the vehicle and threatened her.

ALSO READ | ‘ ₹ 132 won’t make me rich’: Cab driver asks ‘rude’ passenger to leave without paying in viral video The woman asked the cab driver to lower the music's volume as she was speaking on the phone. However, he refused to do so despite the woman asking him over two times. At this point, the woman alleged that the driver started misbehaving with her and used abusive and threatening language.

He then allegedly forced her to exit the cab. The woman alleged that she told the driver that she had booked the ride and he was bound to drop her off at the desired location, but the cab driver fled in a speedy manner toward a different direction.