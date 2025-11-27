Delhi woman alleges assault during cab ride, says police helpline failed

The founder of a Delhi-based environmental NGO was allegedly harassed and assaulted by her Uber cab driver on Sunday while travelling from Vasant Vihar to a doctor’s clinic in Sarvodaya Enclave. Uber said the behaviour breached community rules and reiterated that its SOS button links riders directly to police for urgent safety concerns. (HT)

She later posted on social media narrating her ordeal, and subsequently emailed the Delhi Police commissioner seeking action. Uber also confirmed on Tuesday that the driver has been removed from the platform.

Bharati Chaturvedi, founder of Chintan, alleged the cab’s pin had stopped incorrectly near Essex Farms. She requested the driver to continue toward her actual destination. “He agreed at first, but within seconds became inexplicably agitated,” she told HT.

In her social media post, she wrote: “Dear women of Delhi, I took an Uber. The pin stopped near Essex Farms. The driver began yelling, growing irritated when I asked him to keep going straight and make a U-turn instead of turning abruptly in another direction.”

When she asked the driver to stop, he allegedly refused, “and instead increased his speed,” she said. According to her post, he insisted he would drop her only at the exact pinned location, dismissing her requests to course-correct.

“I told him, ‘Keep going straight, I’ll guide you when to turn,’ but he reacted by accelerating suddenly, overshooting the intended turn,” she wrote. She alleged that the car continued toward Malviya Nagar, near the DCP’s office, despite her questioning the route. Even when confronted, she said, the driver repeated that he would drop her only where the Uber pin directed, ignoring her appeals to halt the vehicle.

Fearing for her safety, Chaturvedi opened the cab door, recalling advice from a women’s safety class “to check the door lock and open the door to compel the driver to slow down if one feels unsafe”.

“But instead of slowing down, he turned around, grabbed my arm, and twisted it violently, using considerable force,” she alleged.

She also said attempts to seek police help failed. (Police) Helpline 100 was “unresponsive” and the PCR line was “not available” when dialled.

“Uber safety asked me to call 100. Delhi Police, how are women meant to reach you in an emergency?” she wrote on social media, tagging Delhi Police.

She further claimed a police patrol van passed her without stopping. “I stood in the middle of the road, waving clearly and urgently. The van slowed, then turned into the DCP office premises,” she told HT.

She further said, “Despite my post, the police have not approached me nor have they helped me. I have mailed the police commissioner and will also try to get an FIR lodged.”

Uber confirmed on Tuesday that the driver has been removed from the platform. A company spokesperson said: “This conduct is a clear breach of Uber’s community guidelines, and the driver’s access to the Uber app has been removed.” The statement also reminded riders that “for serious safety concerns needing immediate help, the in-app SOS button connects directly to law enforcement”.

Delhi Police said an FIR will be lodged once they receive a formal complaint. They did not offer comment on the allegations that the helpline line number 100 remained unresponsive.