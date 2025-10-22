Content creator flags faulty 17,000 SOS button in cab, sparks safety concerns

An Instagram video has triggered alarm over the reliability of SOS buttons installed in commercial cabs, after a commuter demonstrated that the emergency-alert mechanism failed to function despite being mandatory under government safety norms. The video has triggered alarm over the reliability of SOS buttons.(Instagram/@tigerkoul)

The video, shared by Instagram content creator Tiger Koul, shows him sitting inside a cab and attempting to press the SOS button installed near the passenger seat. Instead of triggering an alert, the indicator light switches off, suggesting a malfunction. Koul points out that while such systems are projected as a key safety feature, especially for women travelling alone, several of them may not be operational in reality.

Koul then questions the cab driver about the cost of the device. The driver replies that it cost him ₹17,000 to have the SOS system installed.

“On a serious note, agar koi female iss system ke bharose chal rahi hai, ki usse suraksha pradhan ho jayegi, toh yeh just ek scam he lag raha hai. Companies are selling ₹17,000 devices to cab drivers that don’t even work. Scam hum logon (passengers) ke liye bhi hai,” Koul adds, saying commuters board cabs under the assumption that emergency response will be triggered if needed.

A cab's SOS button, also called a panic or emergency button, is a safety feature that immediately alerts a company's safety response team or directly connects to emergency services.

Under safety regulations in states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka, all taxis and app-based cabs are required to have GPS-linked panic buttons. However, transport unions have repeatedly flagged technical glitches, saying that many SOS devices never actually alert authorities during an emergency.

Social media reactions

The video has now prompted fresh concern among commuters who rely on such features for protection during late-night or long-distance rides.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “Everything is on paper, practically we have failed.”

“Really sad to see that our authorities are failing for women safety,” commented another.

“They charge 17000 annually, it is a subscription model and even if the device is working and you press it the SOS goes to the police and the police in turn calls the Cab driver itself for verification (as the registered mobile number is of him only) that too atleast after 10 mins. This was told to me by a cab driver himself. Imagine if a female passenger is actually in danger by the cab driver only, it’s like calling the thief to ask if he is stealing.” shared a third user.