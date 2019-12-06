Concerns and praises: Leaders differ on Hyderabad encounter

india

The death of four men accused in the gang rape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian in an encounter on Friday triggered differing voices within the political circle, with one section expressing concern over the incident and another celebrating the police action.

The four men, all in their twenties, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and murdering a woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad two days earlier.

Demanding an inquiry into the incident, former finance minister and senior Congress leader, P Chidambaram, said, “There must be a thorough inquiry to know if it [is a] genuine encounter or whether it is anything else. As a responsible person, I will ask for a thorough inquiry.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare, Parshottam Rupala, said due process needs to be followed in justice delivery. “Justice has to be delivered by the judiciary, there should be a process followed… This [the encounter] has happened while the security forces were carrying out their duty, there could have been an error…,” he said in Rajya Sabha.

Cyberabad Police commissioner VC Sajjannar maintained that the accused were killed in crossfire when they snatched police weapons and tried to escape from one of the scenes of the crime. While the police action was celebrated across different quarters, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that justice cannot be retributive in nature. “How we must secure the lives and dignity of each of our citizens, must be what civilised societies are about. Justice can never be retribution. Why is the tough law put in place on the safety of women after the 2012 Delhi crime not being implemented properly?” he asked.

The incident comes in the wake of protests across the country over crimes against women, with many demanding stringent laws and a more effective judicial process to ensure safety for women. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, backed the police action, stating: “I am happy that at least someone got justice. But real happiness would dawn when a safe and secure environment is ushered in wherein such gruesome crimes do not happen with any woman.”

Echoing a similar view, BJP parliamentarian Meenakshi Lekhi, said women across the country would be feeling relieved after the death of the four men. “All women in the country must be feeling relieved somewhere now, not happy because no death can give happiness but some amount of satisfaction. They [the accused] had done wrong deeds and on top of that they were trying to flee from the police custody, so there was no option left for the police.”

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said at times, the mood of the country takes “precedence over human rights logic”. “Sometimes in spite of all the debates and human rights logic, we shall understand the mood and sentiments of the people of the nation and stand with them. After all, democracy is all about the people,” he tweeted.

Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi maintained that the state government was not linked to Friday’s incident. “We had appointed a fast-track court for the trial in the case. We thought that the judgment would have come in a month’s time. We never thought that they [the accused] would try to escape and this [encounter] would happen,” TRS Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao said.