‘Concerns over delays in decisions in SC on important constitutional matters’: Congress leader

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday said there are concerns over delays in decisions in the Supreme Court on important constitutional matters, saying the people’s faith in the top court must remain intact as it has a constitutional duty and mandate to uphold the Constitution.

Citing the example of the United States and how the Supreme Court there had taken charge after bitter elections, Sharma argued for a similar role in India as well and urged the country’s top court to intervene wherever required to ensure that justice is done.

“We have recently seen elections in a large democracy and major power of the world, the United States of America. We saw the narrative too. Yes, it was bitter and that is how the elections are but once these are over, the institutions take charge and slowly people get over acrimony and the bitterness of elections. Here, I would admire the American institutions too, the way their Supreme Court has been functioning,” Sharma said, addressing the annual FICCI AGM.

Sharma, a former union minister, said the judiciary in India is independent and the Supreme Court has a constitutional duty and mandate to uphold the Constitution.

“There are concerns when there are delays on important constitutional matters and the bucket is kicked down the road. As the old saying goes, justice delayed is justice denied. When justice is to be done and when interventions are required, my urge to you would be that it is the expectation of you lords that you should do that. We all have faith in you and that faith must be intact,” he added.

About the economy, Sharma said the country and the world have been confronted with an extraordinary crisis due to the pandemic which has created enormous destruction.

“India was not thrown off-balance like many other countries. We have witnessed major upheavals in our economy and there was a contraction,” he added.

The senior Congress leader said there have been huge losses, including 10 million in the organised sector and 40 million in the unorganised sector.

“It is debatable whether the recovery is V-shaped or K-shaped as deposit of salaries below Rs 25,000 in banks has gone down by 20 per cent and is a cause of worry,” he added.

“We need to be more generous. We need not look at this year, which is exceptional, for fiscal deficit and FRBM numbers and we have to breach the limits, even if we have to go towards partial monetisation to give more stimulus to the industry including wage support and guarantees. But as of now, it appears the North Block is clueless about this crisis which we may face in the next financial year,” Sharma claimed.

“Perhaps there is room to do more and that is why I urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government to do so,” he said, adding the stimulus was far less than the 10 per cent of the GDP and will take another year to come back to 2019-20 levels.

The former union minister also called upon the government to involve chief ministers in resolving the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three new agricultural laws, saying any reform needs to be backed by national consensus.

“Today, what we are seeing is turbulence and protests on the farm laws. Reforms must be participatory, not arbitrary. There must be consultations. Nothing should be rushed through or done without building a consensus. That results in what we are seeing - agitation, conflict and the loss of trust,” he said.

“I personally feel that through dialogue, negotiations and persuasion, everything can be resolved. We have chief ministers of states and they must be involved and let’s get over this crisis too, together as a nation,” Sharma added.

The Congress leader said he is a votary of reforms but they have always been backed by national consensus that gives predictability and confidence to partner countries and investors.

“What worries me today is the binary of ‘we versus you’. This is dangerous and it should not happen in our country. We all Indians are patriots,” he said.

Sharma said in a democracy the opposition is needed. “The chariot of democracy must have the government as well as a robust, effective and responsible opposition,” he added.

He also credited people, society and the government for responding to the Covid-19 pandemic together as a nation.