Sushil Modi dies at 72: Amit Shah expresses grief, Tejashwi Yadav's ‘guardian’ tribute

Politicians across party lines have extended condolences on the death of senior BJP leader and Bihar's former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who was battling cancer. Patna: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi arrives at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport after announcing his inability to participate in the upcoming Lok Sabha election due to his ongoing battle with cancer, in Patna, Wednesday, April 3, 2024.(PTI)

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed his deep sadness at the demise of Sushil Kumar Modi. Shah reflected on Modi's extensive contribution to politics, spanning from his days with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to his significant roles within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the government.

"I am saddened by the news of the demise of our senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi ji. Today Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever. From ABVP to BJP, Sushil ji has adorned many important positions in the organization and government," Shah posted on X.

"His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backward. The void that has emerged in Bihar politics due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP stands with his bereaved family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti," Shah added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was close to Sushil Modi, condoled the death of the senior BJP leader saying it was an irreparable loss for the state.

"Modi was a true soldier of the JP movement and he was a good friend and one of the sincere and hardworking leaders. I am deeply shocked by his death," the CM said in his condolence message.

Former deputy CM and leader of the opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his sorrow over the loss, saying, “I am extremely saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, our guardian, struggling and hardworking leader respected Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji. May God grant a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the family and well-wishers in this hour of grief.”

Sushil Kumar Modi breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi on Monday late evening. He was 72 years old.

Modi is survived by his wife and two sons.

State BJP confirmed his death on social media.

"The BJP family is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi," the state unit of the party said in a post on X.

This is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the entire BJP family, it said.

Last month, Sushil Kumar Modi said he was diagnosed with cancer six months ago and, as a result, would not be participating in the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign.

"I have been battling cancer for the last six months. Now, I feel that the time has come to inform people about it. I will not be able to do anything for Lok Sabha elections," he posted on X.

"I have told everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always remain grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," he wrote.

With Bureau inputs