IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle
Congress has called for a 12-hour Bandh in the state on Monday to protest against the attack.(ANI/Twitter)
Congress has called for a 12-hour Bandh in the state on Monday to protest against the attack.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Cong accuses BJP workers of attacking Tripura party president's vehicle

Congress leader Ripun Bora accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of the attack.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:12 PM IST

Tripura Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas admitted to hospital after his vehicle was attacked on Sunday morning.

Congress leader Ripun Bora accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of the attack. "BJP unleashes its goons to carry out a murderous attack on Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Pijush Biswas. Around 100 goons attacked his car with iron rods in presence of police. He was rushed to the hospital," he tweeted.

"Can opposition not even walk safely in the country now?" he added.

Congress has called for a 12-hour Bandh in the state on Monday to protest against the attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The drums of illicit liquor was destroyed in the open.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
The drums of illicit liquor was destroyed in the open.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

Hooch bust in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh ends in death of 5 cows

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • Local people accused the authorities of destroying the alcohol drums in the open and not taking precautions to stop access of the liquor to the cows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that when his daughter sees photos of him not wearing a mask, she takes him to task on his return home.(AFP file)
Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that when his daughter sees photos of him not wearing a mask, she takes him to task on his return home.(AFP file)
india news

Farooq Abdullah says 'can't even kiss my wife' because of pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:45 PM IST
The octogenarian leader, who was candid and witty in his nearly-35-minute speech, said one is even afraid of a handshake or a hug in the current situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses a gathering during the Shiv Sena's Dusshera rally in Mumbai, Sunday.(PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses a gathering during the Shiv Sena's Dusshera rally in Mumbai, Sunday.(PTI)
india news

Shiv Sena gets ambitious, to contest 100 seats in Bengal assembly polls

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:11 PM IST
  • The Shiv Sena which is a marginal force in West Bengal, is aiming to punch much above its weight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administerd at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine drive: Health Ministry instructs states to identify bottlenecks

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The health ministry official also informed that the inaugural inoculation drive in India is the highest day one vaccination number in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still from the Amazon Prime Video web series 'Tandav'. (YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)
A still from the Amazon Prime Video web series 'Tandav'. (YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)
india news

I&B ministry summons Amazon Prime India officials after controversy over Tandav

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
  • BJP parliamentarian from Maharashtra Manoj Kotak and West Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam demanded a ban on the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone.(Reuters/ File photo)
The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone.(Reuters/ File photo)
india news

Facebook, Twitter representatives to appear before IT parliamentary panel

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • HT had reported on Wednesday that the panel was mulling the decision in the wake of the privacy concerns surrounding WhatsApp’s new policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food being prepared in Train Pantry at Ludhiana Railway station.(Gurpreet Singh/HT File Photo)
Food being prepared in Train Pantry at Ludhiana Railway station.(Gurpreet Singh/HT File Photo)
india news

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:32 PM IST
There are plans to add Barddhaman, Bolpur and Jamalpur in the list of stations from where the e-catering services are provided, the Eastern Railway spokesperson said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Labourers load sacks of newly harvested paddy crop on a truck purchased by procurement agencies.(Representative Photo/PTI)
Labourers load sacks of newly harvested paddy crop on a truck purchased by procurement agencies.(Representative Photo/PTI)
india news

Govt procures paddy worth 1.06 lakh crore so far this kharif season

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Out of the total purchase of 564.17 lakh tonnes, Punjab has contributed 202.77 lakh tonnes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Farmers participate in a tractor rally to protest against the newly passed farm bills at Singhu border near New Delhi. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Plea on farmers tractor rally in SC on Monday

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Army soldier patrol near Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch.(ANI)
File photo: Army soldier patrol near Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch.(ANI)
india news

LoC infiltration down by 70%, surrender policy for terrorists in the works: Army

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:14 PM IST
  • Chinar Corps commander Lt Gen BS Raju said the Line of Control remains fairly active because of Pakistan's attempts to push in terrorists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ministry is hopeful that with such pace it should be able to cross construction target of 11,000 km by March 31.(PTI)
The ministry is hopeful that with such pace it should be able to cross construction target of 11,000 km by March 31.(PTI)
india news

Record construction of 534 km of national highways in one week, says govt

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:53 PM IST
In total, projects of 8,948 km of roads were awarded in 2019-20 while 10,237 km of roads were constructed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rajinikanth.(PTI)
Actor Rajinikanth.(PTI)
india news

Rajinikanth's 'Makkal Mandram' office-bearers join DMK

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The Rajini Makkal Mandram, (Rajini People's Forum) was previously considered the political launch vehicle of Rajinikanth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A long row of tractors on Western Peripheral Expressway headed towards Singhu Border on January 7. The march came a day before the government and the farmers’ unions were slated to hold their next round of talks. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
A long row of tractors on Western Peripheral Expressway headed towards Singhu Border on January 7. The march came a day before the government and the farmers’ unions were slated to hold their next round of talks. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
india news

SC to hear plea of Delhi Police to stay tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:25 PM IST
  • The Delhi Police in its application seeking injunction against farmers taking out a tractor rally had said that the tractor rally could cause law and order problems and embarrass the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers leave from Ludhiana for Delhi to participate in a tractor march, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farmers stage protest rally against new farm laws in Jammu

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:23 PM IST
The tractor rally was led by District Development Council (DDC) member Taranjit Singh Tony who defeated senior BJP leader and former minister Sham Choudhary in the recently held elections, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shyam Saran Negi, 102, independent India’s first voter who has participated in all elections since 1951, looks out from his house ahead of the final phase. The election was also being seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after losses to regional parties in key state elections indicated waning support and a possibility of serious completion in this election. (Cheena Kapoor / REUTERS)
Shyam Saran Negi, 102, independent India’s first voter who has participated in all elections since 1951, looks out from his house ahead of the final phase. The election was also being seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after losses to regional parties in key state elections indicated waning support and a possibility of serious completion in this election. (Cheena Kapoor / REUTERS)
india news

At 103, India's first voter casts vote in Himachal Pradesh panchayat polls

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Shyam Saran Negi, who had made a special appearance in a Hindi film, “Sanam Re”, said he never missed casting his vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP