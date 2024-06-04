 Cong ahead in 7 seats in Punjab, AAP in 3 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
Cong ahead in 7 seats in Punjab, AAP in 3

PTI |
Jun 04, 2024 10:11 AM IST

Cong ahead in 7 seats in Punjab, AAP in 3

Chandigarh, The Congress was leading in seven seats in Punjab, while the A was ahead in three seats, according to initial Election Commission trends.

Congress candidates were leading from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana seats and the A was ahead in Hoshiarpur, Sangrur and Patiala, the trends showed.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results.

Congress party's Sukhjinder Randhawa was leading in Gurdaspur seat against his nearest rival BJP's Dinesh Singh Babbu by a margin of 1,978 votes.

Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla was leading in Amritsar against his nearest rival A's Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal by a margin of 2,684 votes while the Congress party's Vijay Inder Singla was leading in Anandpur Sahib seat against A's Malvinder Singh Kang by a margin of 381 votes.

Congress candidate Amar Singh was also leading in Fatehgarh Sahib against the A's Gurpreet Singh GP by 7,556 votes while the party's Sher Singh Ghubaya was leading in Ferozepur seat against the A's Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar.

Congress party's Charanjit Singh Channi was leading in Jalandhar against BJP's Sushil Rinku while party candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was leading in Ludhiana against BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu.

A's Raj Kumar Chabbewal was leading in Hoshiarpur against Congress's Yamini Gomar while A's Balbir Singh is leading in Patiala against Congress' Dharamvira Gandhi.

A's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer was leading in Sangrur against SAD Simranjit Singh Mann.

SAD's Harsimrat Kaur Badal is also leading in Bathinda seat, as per trends.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who contested as an independent, was leading from Khadoor Sahib seat against Congress party's Kulbir Singh Zira.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is contesting as an independent, was leading in Faridkot against his nearest rival A's Karamjit Singh Anmol.

Khalsa is the son of one of the two assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was also leading from Faridkot seat.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

