‘Cong, BRS function as per Majlis agenda’: Amit Shah jabs Owaisi's AIMIM in Telangana

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress, the two prominent parties in Telangana. He said that both parties functioned as per the agenda of Majlis, referring to Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.



“The BRS and the Congress are inundated with lakhs and crores of scams but even the opposition cannot raise a finger at Narendra Modi Ji alleging corruption. Modi Ji has given the nation the politics of welfare, security and prosperity,” Shah said. Union home minister Amit Shah acknowledges BJP social media volunteers at Secunderabad.

Highlighting the Narendra Modi government's achievements including Ram Mandir, Article 370 abrogation and women's quota, the minister said,"For 500 years all the devotees wanted the Ram Temple to be built and Ram Lalla to be enshrined in it. For 70 years, the Congress hindered the building of the Ram Temple but Modi Ji laid the foundation and consecrated the temple. Congress was invited but its leaders did not even remain present in the consecration ceremony rather they boycotted the ceremony."

“For 70 years Congress was nurturing Article 370 for the sake of its politics of appeasement. But Modi Ji on 5th August 2019 ended in one stroke of pen,” the minister added.



Shah also mentioned the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was notified on Monday. “We promised to bring CAA. We promised that we would give citizenship to the people who are suffering religious persecution in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Congress party opposed it. Narendra Modi Ji gave citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs and Jains citizenship and ended the sense of dejection they suffered,” he said.



Shah took a veiled jibe at Owaisi's AIMIM, saying,"The Congress, the BRS and the Majlis have the same agenda. Both the Congress and the TRS function as per the agenda of the Majlis. The Congress and the TRS cannot remove the Muslim reservation and Majlis will not remove it."



“Moreover, all three parties are dynastic. The Congress party is functioning as per the wishes of a family for four generations Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and now Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. In TRS the KCR and KTR call the shots and Majlis has been operated by a family for four generations. They cannot benefit Telangana. They are corrupt parties,” he added.