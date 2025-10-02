Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday after doctors recommended that he undergo a pacemaker implantation. The 83-year-old veteran politician, who also serves as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was hospitalized in the morning following complaints of fever and leg pain. Cong chief undergoes heart surgery in B’luru

His son, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, confirmed the development on social media. “Kharge was advised pacemaker to be implanted and is admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and doing well,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. He added, “Grateful to all of you for your concern and wishes.”

Party leaders said Kharge had been taken to the hospital a day earlier when he developed fever and pain in his legs. A senior Congress leader described his condition as stable. “Kharge-ji was taken to hospital on Tuesday as he developed fever and had pain in his legs. He is fine, and there is nothing to worry. Doctors are monitoring him,” the leader said.

Despite his hospitalisation, Kharge’s political commitments remain on schedule for the coming week. He is slated to travel to Kohima, Nagaland, on October 7 to address a public rally at Naga Solidarity Park. The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee has said the rally is expected to draw a crowd of at least 10,000.

The programme, organised around the theme “Safe Democracy, Safe Secularism, and Safe Nagaland,” will focus on issues such as unemployment, entrepreneurship, governance, and road connectivity. Following the rally, Kharge is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with senior members of the Congress Political Affairs Committee, Pro-Committee, and presidents of District Congress Committees (DCCs).

For now, party leaders have emphasised that Kharge’s condition is stable and that there is no cause for concern. “He is stable and doing well,” Priyank Kharge said again on Wednesday afternoon, thanking well-wishers for their support.