‘Cong fought Delhi polls as BJP’s B-team': Maywati hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday once again hit back at Rahul Gandhi for questioning her party's present political approach.

In a post on X, Mayawati said,"It is a common discussion that Congress fought the Delhi Assembly General Elections as BJP's B team this time, due to which BJP came to power there".

"Otherwise the Congress would not have been in such a bad condition in this election that this party could not even save the deposit of most of its candidates," the former chief minister added.

“Therefore, it would be better if the supreme leader of this party, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, looks into his own self before pointing fingers at others and especially at the BSP chief in any matter. This is my advice to him,” she said.

What Rahul Gandhi said?

While interacting with Dalit students in his parliamentary constituency Raebareli, Gandhi was quoted by PTI as saying,"I wanted Behenji to fight alongside us against the BJP, but for some reason, she did not. That was deeply disappointing. If all three parties had united, the BJP would never have won."

In a series of posts on X in Hindi, Mayawati said on Thursday, "In the states where Congress is strong or where it has governments, there is animosity and casteist attitude towards BSP and its followers, but in a state like UP where Congress is weak, there is deceptive talk of alliance with BSP; if this is not the double standard of that party, then what is it?"

Protesting against the remarks by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, BSP workers put up posters in Raebareli.

According to an ANI report, the posters accused Rahul Gandhi of "Double standards" and portraying himself as a benefactor of Dalits..

"Rahul Gandhi ji, enough of your double standards. On one hand, you are misleading the entire society by portraying yourself as a benefactor of Dalits, visiting the memorials of Mool Bharatiya Veer Pasi ji to gain the votes of Scheduled Caste people. On the other hand, you are allowing your party leaders to announce the political strangulation of Mayawati, who has served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh four times and is regarded as a messiah of Dalits," the poster read.