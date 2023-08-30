Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Lok Sabha suspension revoked

Following the Committee of Privileges Report, the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday revoked the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI)

“The suspension of Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP from the service of the House which was effected on 10.8.2023 till the submission of the Report by the Committee of Privileges, has been revoked with effect from 30.8.2023,” Lok Sabha secretariat said in a statement.

Chowdhury's suspension came after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi presented a motion that called for the Congress floor leader's suspension. This motion was prompted by the alleged disruptive conduct exhibited by Chowdhury in the concluding phases of the recent monsoon session of the parliament.

He was accused of engaging in disruptive behaviour during the Monsoon Session earlier this month, particularly when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union cabinet were addressing the House.

The agenda of the Privileges Committee contained the following entry: “Oral evidence of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP in connection with motion/resolution adopted by the House on 10 August 2023 leading to his suspension from the service of the House and referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges for further investigation and report to the House."

The resolution to enact Chowdhury's suspension from the Lower House was approved through an affirmative voice vote.

