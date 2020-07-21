e-paper
Cong leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui loses MLC seat, BSP settles score

Siddiqui was once considered an important leader in the BSP.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:27 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Nasimuddin Siddiqui was sacked from BSP for alleged anti party activities in May 2017.
Nasimuddin Siddiqui was sacked from BSP for alleged anti party activities in May 2017. (HT PHOTO File/Representative)
         

Senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, lost his membership of the state legislative council following his disqualification by the chairman of the council on Tuesday. His removal will be effective from the day he joined the Congress party almost two and a half years ago.

The decision comes days after justice PK Jaiswal and justice DK Singh of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court asked the chairman of the UP legislative council to take a decision on the Bahujan Samajwadi Party’s (BSP) petition seeking Congress leader’s disqualification within 15 days.

Former minister in the Mayawati government, Siddiqui was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on charges of anti-party activities on May 10, 2017.

After expulsion, Siddiqui floated a new outfit, Rashtriya Bahujan Morcha.

Soon after, the BSP moved an application for his disqualification but the petition was rejected and Siddiqui was allowed to stay on as an unattached member in the legislative council.

Later, when Siddiqui joined the Congress in 2018, the leader of BSP in UP legislative council Sunil Kumar Chittor moved another petition for his disqualification on February 22, 2018.

After over two years of hearing on Tuesday, Ramesh Yadav, chairman, Uttar Pradesh legislative council, ruled against Siddiqui and disqualified him.

In the order, Yadav said, Siddiqui had been disqualified from the membership of council with effect from February 22, 2018, the day he joined the Congress.

The disqualification has been done in accordance with the paragraph 2 of the tenth schedule of the Constitution, which allows disqualification of a member if he voluntarily gives up membership of the party on whose ticket he was elected to the council, said Yadav.

National general secretary of BSP, SC Mishra said Siddiqui was elected to the legislative council on BSP ticket on January 23, 2015.

“BSP had sent an application to the chairman citing the tenth schedule of the Constitution and UP legislative council members (disqualification on the basis of anti- defection) rules, 1987 for disqualification of Siddiqui from the council,” Mishra said.

