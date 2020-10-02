Cong likely to extend stir against farm laws

india

New Delhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said that “farmers will win” in their protest against three farm legislations, which were recently passed in Parliament and got the President’s assent, signalling the party’s intent to prolong the fight against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the issue.

“Congress’ agitation against three black (farm) laws will continue. I want to emphasize that this movement of farmers and Congress will be successful and the farmers will win,” Sonia Gandhi said in her message on Gandhi Jayanti.

The opposition parties and various farmers’ groups have alleged that the farm bills -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 – will weaken the MSP regime and only benefit big agribusinesses.

Speaking about the “injustice” meted out to the farmers, labourers and working people in the country, Sonia said, “Today is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest sympathizer of farmers, laborers and working people. Gandhiji used to say that the soul of India resides in India’s villages, fields and barns. Today is also the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, who gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. But today the farmers and farm laborers of the country are agitating on the streets against the three anti-black laws. The Modi government is crying tears of blood to the donor farmer who grows grains for the country by sweating his blood.”

The Congress president said that her party has “always made every law with public consent” and before the enactment of the law, “the interests of the people have been kept at the top”, adding “democracy also means that every decision of the country has the consent of the countrymen. But does the Modi government believe it? Perhaps the Modi government does not remember that it was not able to change the ‘Right Compensation Law of the Land’ for the rights of farmers through ordinance.”

Her statement comes a day ahead of party leader Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled protest against the farm bills in Punjab.

Rahul is going to Punjab on Saturday to lead a few protests, including a tractor rally organized by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, against the farm bills which the Opposition parties have said will only benefit big agribusinesses.

In his tweets on Friday, Rahul said, “I will not fear anyone in the world… I will not bow down to anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth.”

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul and Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh were briefly detained while on their way to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Hathras.