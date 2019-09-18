Cong seeks CBI probe into graft allegations against HP ministers

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:23 IST

The Congress on Wednesday staged a protest in Dharamshala and demanded a CBI probe into the corruption charges levelled against ministers of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in a letter that went viral on social media recently.

Led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Dharamshala legislator Sudhir Sharma, a delegation of the opposition party submitted a memorandum to the HP governor through deputy commissioner in this regard.

They also raised slogans in favour of former BJP minister Ravinder Singh Ravi, who is in the centre of controversy over the said letter.

Sharma said serious allegations have been levelled in the letter against ministers of Jai Ram Thakur government, but instead, the government was probing its source rather than content.

“It’s like shooting the messenger. The letter wasn’t written and posted on social media by an outsider, but a BJP worker,” he added.

He said the letter carried allegations of corruption in health and industry departments.

Ironically, he said, an experienced leader and five-time legislator Ravinder Singh Ravi was also facing the heat.

“Whosoever did it (wrote the letter), whether Ravi or someone else, it needs courage to speak against your own government,” Sharma said. He said only a CBI probe can bring truth to the fore.

Youth Congress holds parallel meet

Meanwhile, the state Youth Congress led by its president Munish Thakur held a parallel meeting at Dharamshala. They had also planned a protest over the letter controversy but shelved the idea after the protest organised by the party’s local unit.

Sudhir Sharma on Tuesday had alleged that State Youth Congress chief was acting at his whim and only people from Shimla were being appointed in the state executive of the youth wing.

However, Thakur refuted the charges and alleged that the local party unit organised the parallel demonstration to thwart Youth Congress’ protest that was planned much earlier.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 22:22 IST