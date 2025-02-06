Cong seeks discussion in Lok Sabha on deportation of Indians from US

Congress on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking discussion on the deportations of more than 100 Indian nationals by the United States. Amritsar: Police personnel take deported immigrants for initial questioning after a US military aircraft carrying them landed at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport, in Amritsar, Wednesday.(PTI)

“The deportations of over 100 Indian nationals primarily belonging to Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat by the United States government have been carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating. The deported individuals include 25 women, 12 minors and 79 men. Reports have surfaced of these individuals being shackled and treated in a degraded manner during their deportation process, raising serious concerns about their human dignity and rights,” the motion moved by Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi read.

“This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad,” the motion added.

Deportees questioned by security agencies upon return

On Wednesday, a US C-17 military aircraft carrying 104 Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar. It was the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown it resolved to carry out when it was sworn in last month.

Of the deportees, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, sources told PTI.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft of the US Air Force landed at the Amritsar airport at 1:55 pm. The US action came just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Washington DC to hold wide-ranging talks with Trump.

The deportees were questioned inside the airport terminal building by different government agencies, including the Punjab Police and various state and central intelligence agencies, to check if they have any criminal record.

Around 6:45 pm, the deportees from Punjab were taken to their respective hometowns in police vehicles after the completion of all formalities. Similarly, the illegal immigrants from Haryana were taken by the state police to their native places, the sources said.

