Cong to face politically opposition's foot march to Mysuru over MUDA 'scam', says CM Siddarmaiaah

Mysuru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the ruling Congress will "face politically" opposition BJP and JD' week-long foot march from Bengaluru to Mysuru from August three in protest against the alleged scam in allotment of sites to land losers by Mysuru Urban Development Authority , including to his wife Parvathi, and financial irregularities in a state-run corporation. Home Minister G Parameshwara said the police will not give permission for the foot march officially, but will also not stop them. "We will face it politically...What is there in MUDA to put a black spot on me? I have already formed a judicial commission to probe into it. Have they ever formed a judicial commission during their tenure? There is no fault on my part, still, as there should be no suspicion in the minds of the people, a judicial commission has been formed," Siddaramaiah told reporters here. Asked whether he was "dejected" over the issue, he said: "why should I be dejected? If I committed a mistake, I would be dejected; when I have committed no wrong, why should I be dejected?" "BJP is expert in blackmailing, lying and making lies the truth," the Chief Minister further alleged, and said: "What ideology do they have? They are against social justice, secularism, democracy and the constitution. On the other hand JD' Kumaraswamy speaks so much, in 1984 he had taken a site and possession certificate, and then applied for an alternative site. How many sites Deve Gowda had got for his family members in the past?" Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said: "We will not give permission for the 'padayatre' , let them do it, we won't say no, but the police department will not officially give any permission." He said: "Let them protest. There will be several legal matters so we don't give permission. Even we were not given when we held the padayatre . We did it too . We won't stop them...we will facilitate and ensure no problem happens to them." Asked whether the Congress is making any plans to counter the opposition's foot march, Parameshwara said the party state president D K Shivakumar is preparing a strategy. "We will have to counter it. They are doing politics, so we too will have to do politics. We will do it from the party, not by using the government ," he said, pointing out that the inquiry commission has already been formed. It is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the MUDA. Several supporters of Siddaramaiah too have allegedly "benefitted this way," BJP leaders alleged. The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout. The controversial scheme envisages allotting 50 per cent of developed land to the land loser in lieu of undeveloped land acquired for forming layouts. The government on July 14 constituted a single member inquiry commission under former High Court Judge Justice P N Desai to probe the charges. Regarding the alleged financial irregularities in the state-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, Siddaramaiah, while admitting that there is a scam, claimed that false allegations are also being made by the opposition against his government. "It is true that there is a scam, but not ₹187 crore, it is ₹84.63 crore. Who has done it ? for that SIT probe is on. Also CBI and ED are also probing," he said. "Didn't corruption take place during their tenure? I have listed 21 scams during their period, inquiry is on in some cases," the Chief Minister said.

