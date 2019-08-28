Congo fever claimed 3 lives in week: Govt

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:43 IST

Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) has claimed three lives over the last week in Gujarat, state health commissioner Jayanti Ravi said on Wednesday.

According to the World Health Organisation, CCHF spreads to humans either by tick-bites, or through contact with viraemic animal tissues during and immediately post-slaughter. CCHF has a high case fatality ratio (10-40%), and is endemic in all of Africa, the Balkans, the Middle East and in Asia, according to the WHO.

Ravi said 21 people, who have been in close contacts with those suffering CCHF, have been kept under close observation. “The state government is prepared to contain the [outbreak],’’ said Ravi.

Officials said three CCHF cases have so far been reported from Surendranagar and one from Bhavnagar district. In two cases, medical test reports confirmed CCHF after the deaths of patients.

Amuben, 25, died a day after she was admitted in Bhavnagar Civil Hospital on August 22 for suspected CCHF.

“Her samples were sent to the Indian Institute of Virology, Pune. The report, which was available today [Wednesday], was positive for CCHF,” said district health surveillance officer Pervez Pathan.

Sukhiben Meniya, 75, a resident of Jamdi village of Surendranagar district, died at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabbhai Patel (SVP) hospital on August 25. The hospital authorities said the paramedic staff involved in her treatment has also been under treatment as a precautionary measure. Reports of staff members have come negative.

Kumarben Sindhav, 95, was being treated at the SVP Hospital after her daughter-in-law, Leelaben, died of CCHF on August 20. Her reports confirmed CCHF on August 25.

The centre is closely monitoring the situation in Gujarat.

“There is daily monitoring happening both morning and evening. The state is equipped to handle the situation as it has been getting cases since past 8 years, which is why the infection rate is low,” said a senior health ministry official, requesting anonymity.

Ravi said health and animal husbandry department teams have begun surveillance and precautionary measures in the affected villages. “Since the first case was reported from Jambdi village, the health department teams have been examining 700 residents on the regular basis,’’ said Ravi. “Animal husbandry department has begun spraying of anti-tick chemicals and pesticides on the cattle. Samples of nine suspected cattle have also been taken and reports are being awaited.”

The first CCHF case in Gujarat was reported in 2011. In 2016, it claimed a farmer’s life in Ahmedabad district.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:43 IST