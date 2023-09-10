‘Congratulations Bharat’: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on successful G20 Summit

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday congratulated ‘Bharat’ for the success of the mega G20 Summit held in New Delhi. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dhankhar said that the “G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is a comprehensive document as it lays the roadmap for collective global action in building a prosperous future.” Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.(PTI)

“Congratulations Bharat, visionary leadership and the entire team for meticulous execution and successful conclusion of G20 summit in New Delhi. The historic summit, inspired by our civilizational ethos, would ever be remembered for forging consensus among world leaders on the urgent need to address common problems faced by humanity at large,” the Vice President wrote.

After two action-packed days, the G20 Summit held at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital concluded on Sunday. In a major win for India's Presidency, the G20 nations adopted the New Delhi Declaration with a 100 percent consensus - just hours after the Indian side circulated among the G20 states a new text to refer to the Ukraine crisis.

After proposing that the leaders’ declaration be adopted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I announce that this declaration is adopted.” He then banged the gavel thrice and thumped the desk as other G20 leaders clapped loudly. On this occasion, I convey my heartfelt thanks to ministers, sherpas, and all officials who worked hard to make this possible and they are worthy of being praised."

After much anticipation, the G20 nations also officially made the African Union a permanent member of the intergovernmental forum.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, PM Modi proposed a virtual session of the G20 in November when Brazil will take over the Presidency. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes to Brazilian President Lula da Silva and handed over the ceremonial gavel of the G20 presidency to him.