Congress accuses govt of inaction over Chinese aggression

Targeting the Central government, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera asked why is “this weak government” unable to make sure China adheres to bilateral agreements
The Congress leader said that due to Centre’s alleged inaction, China feels emboldened today (Photo Courtesy-Twitter)
The Congress leader said that due to Centre’s alleged inaction, China feels emboldened today (Photo Courtesy-Twitter)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:16 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the government for alleged inaction over Chinese aggression and said it has emboldened Beijing.

“China’s nature is that of an expansionist. This is a historical fact. Despite knowing that China has intruded in our territory, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) gave them a clean chit globally. Obviously, their confidence will increase. They will think that they can get away with intruding... This is the reason why China feels emboldened today,” said Congress spokesman Pawan Khera. He questioned why is “this weak government” unable to make sure China adheres to bilateral agreements.

Khera said Modi is more worried about “an artificial image of masculinity” that he has created about himself, than the integrity of India. He said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s “silent democracy” gave “us results with China.”

“This government responded to the Chinese government after giving them a clean chit by banning some apps.”

India and China have been locked in a border standoff for over 17 months.

