Congress alleges ‘systemic failure’ in education sector

The Congress on Saturday questioned the government over students’ suicide cases and closure of coaching institutes, and alleged a “systemic failure” in the education sector in the country. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar addresses the media at the party’s office in Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

“For the past several days, there has been continuous news of coaching institutes, which claim to prepare students to become doctors and engineers, shutting down after collecting fees from people. Whenever such systemic failures occur in the country, the government must take responsibility. But today, students and citizens are caught between the government and the market. Dreams are being sold, and there is a surge in coaching institutes because the government system is weak,” said Kanhaiya Kumar, the party’s in-charge of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

Addressing the media at the Congress office in Delhi, Kumar said the coaching institute chain, which prepares students for competitive exams, has been facing legal action, with affected parents filing complaints and police seizing over ₹11 crore from 12 bank accounts linked to the institute.

On students’ suicide cases, he said, “Just as the system is responsible for farmer suicides, it is also responsible for student suicides. The system is turning students into pressure cookers, and dreams are being sold to them every day. The number of available seats, the transparency of examinations, and employment opportunities are not being discussed.”

Kumar further claimed that joblessness is at its highest in India’s history. The Congress put forth three key demands: improvement of government institutions to strengthen the private sector, regulation of coaching institutes to ensure they fulfil their commitments and transparent recruitment to fill vacant posts.

“Students, youth and citizens must not be reduced to mere data points. A transparent regulatory system is needed to hold private institutions accountable,” he stated.

Responding to reporters, Kumar linked the economic situation and unemployment with the increasing illegal immigration of Indian youth to foreign countries.

“During the Gaza war, youth from our country went there as contractual soldiers. Similarly, many were deceived with job offers and forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war. This situation stems from unemployment in our country and it is deeply concerning,” he said.