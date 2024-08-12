Congress, allies have conspired together to usher in economic anarchy: RS Prasad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dubbed the Hindenburg Report accusing market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch of irregularities as the latest example of “foreign interference” aimed at creating “disturbance and destablisation” in the country. It also pointed a finger at the Congress party for allegedly colluding with forces that seek to stoke unrest and anarchy. Ravi Shankar said Hindenburg intentionally released the report on Saturday, so that it could impact capital markets on Monday. (ANI file photo)

Citing the recent report by Hindenburg Research, which was released over the weekend former union minister and BJP lawmaker Ravi Shankar Prasad said, Hindenburg intentionally released the report on Saturday, so that it could impact capital markets on Monday.

“After being rebuffed by the people of India, the Congress Party, its allies and the toolkit gang have conspired together to usher in economic anarchy and instability in India.”

He said by pointing fingers at the SEBI chief, there is an attempt to “destabilise the capital market and the small investors who are happy with the returns...”

The report alleged Buch, and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani Group’s money siphoning case. But the BJP turned the tables on Hindenburg, claiming that after completing its entire inquiry in July, which was done under the supervision of the Supreme Court, then without giving any answer in favour of its defence, the group launched a “baseless attack” against the SEBI chief.

Prasad said controversial billionaire, George Soros, has invested in Hindenburg and he has been relentlessly driving a campaign against India.

“In their pathological hatred against Narendra Modi, the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi and his friends have developed a hatred against India itself. There are millions of small investors. Does the Congress want to take the country back to the control-raj when India how to beg food,” he said.

Claiming India’s economic growth has not gone down well with its opponents, Prasad said attempts are being made not only to destablise the domestic and small investors but also create an atmosphere against foreign investors.

“India’s economy is growing rapidly with highest FDIs, FIIs, institutional investors… India is a safe, stable and promising market in the shares…,” he said.

Attacking the Congress, which is seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations made in the report, Prasad said it seems Hindenburg has understood the collusion between Congress and Indian Stock market.

“The Congress party is involved in the conspiracy to weaken India, we say that with the full sense of responsibility, the present leadership of congress party is involved in creating economic anarchy in India based on the reports,” he said.

He cited the Pegasus phone tap controversy.

“When the Supreme Court conducted an enquiry into the Pegasus controversy, (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi did not even handover his phone. What was in that phone... what would have come out… You only put blame and runaway but do not become part of enquiries. We want to assure the country that under the leadership PM Modi, the economy will be robust. Manmohan Singh left a fragile economy, today we are in the fifth spot.”

“They were lots of scams during Manmohan Singh‘s 10 years rule. Why were there no reports coming at that time... several foreign investors are involved (now) this shows what the toolkit is, and what the Congress party’s conspiracies are,” he said.

The BJP has been alleging interference in the country’s domestic issues and electoral processes since May when the Lok Sabha polls were underway.

In an interview to a newspaper in May, PM Modi had alleged that “foreign powers” are trying to influence India’s elections.

“I can see that there is an attempt by some in the world to influence our elections. They are not just giving their opinions but are trying to influence our polls. But they will not be successful,” he said.

After the BJP’s tally in the Lok Sabha fell from 303 in 2019 to 240, the party has at various forums alleged that a concerted effort is being made to oust the Modi government.

“Post 2014, India’s might on the global stage was acknowledged. India has emerged as leader in tech (technology), space research, we gave the world the vaccine (during Covid); India is attracting investors...all of this has upset some global cabals that do not want Indian voice to be strong. There are various ways of destabilising a country, terrorism and attack on economy being some of the ways...” said a senior party leader speaking on condition of anonymity.