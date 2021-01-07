e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2021-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress announces new executive body with 39-members for Rajasthan

Congress announces new executive body with 39-members for Rajasthan

On expected lines, the executives have a mixture of both senior and junior leaders. The party leadership has tried to maintain a balance between supporters of CM Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara and some recommended by other state leaders.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:27 IST
Sachin Saini
Sachin Saini
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted his best wishes to the newly formed executive committee.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted his best wishes to the newly formed executive committee.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Nearly six months after the open rebellion by Sachin Pilot, the much-awaited Rajasthan Congress executive list was announced on Wednesday night. The 39-member team comprises 7 vice-presidents, 8 general secretaries, and 24 secretaries.

On expected lines, the executives have a mixture of both senior and junior leaders. The party leadership has tried to maintain a balance between supporters of CM Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara and some recommended by other state leaders.

MLAs such as GR Khatana, Rakesh Pareek and Ved Prakash Solanki, who were among the 18 MLAs, who were with Pilot when he rebelled against Gehlot in July last year, have been accommodated among the general secretaries.

The party has accommodated 11 MLAs in the executive on VP and GS posts.

Govind Ram Meghwal, Harimohan Sharma, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Naseem Akhtar Insaaf, Rajendra Choudhary and Ram Lal Jat have been appointed as vice presidents.

. The leaders who have been chosen as General Secretaries are GR Khatana, Hakim Ali, Lakhan Meena, Mangilal Garasiya, Prashant Bairwa, Rakesh Parikh, Rita Choudhary and Ved Solanki.

The 24 secretaries are members of Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal. Prominent among the secretaries are former MLA Mahendra Singh Gujjar, party MLA candidates Pushpendra Bhardwaj and Prashant Sharma.

A senior leader on condition of anonymity claimed that among the VPs are Rajendra Chowdhary, and among the GSs Khatana, Parikh and Solanki are known to be Pilot loyalists. The former deputy chief minister’s loyalists have also been accommodated in the secretaries list.

In the executive body, three women have been included.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted his best wishes to the newly formed executive committee. “I hope that under the leadership of Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara ji, you will be able to carry the policies, programs, principles and ideology of Congress to every village.”

tags
top news
US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported
US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
Hazara refuse to bury 11 miners killed by IS till Imran Khan comes. He says no
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Navdeep Saini Test debut caps another engrossing Indian fast bowling tale
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In