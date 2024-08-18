Congress appoints war room chairpersons for poll-bound states

The Congress on Saturday appointed war-room chairpersons for the upcoming Maharashtra, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. (File)

Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed as the war room chairperson for Maharashtra, Naveen Sharma for Haryana and Gokul Butail for Jammu & Kashmir, while Sasikanth Senthil will continue as the national war room chairman.

The party has also reconstituted its Law, Human Rights and RTI department, with Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its chairman. The department now includes Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha, Harin Raval, Prashanto Sen, Devdatt Kamath, KTS Tulsi, and Vipul Maheshwari.

The executive panel, responsible for the department’s day-to-day operations, includes Muhammad Ali Khan as secretary, alongside Aman Panwar, Omar Hoda, Eesha Bakshi, Arjun Sharma, Nishant Mandal, Amit Bhandari, Tarannum Cheema, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, Lalnunhlui Ralte, and Swati Draik.

Further emphasising the party’s focus on minority outreach, party president Mallikarjun Kharge has also approved the appointments of state chairpersons for the Minority Departments of the Bihar and Tripura Pradesh Congress Committees. Omair Khan will serve as chairperson for Bihar, a state with a significant minority population where the Congress is working to strengthen its base. In Tripura, Ruhul Amin has been appointed the chairperson, strengthening the focus on the northeastern region.