Congress approaches Election Commission, demands action against ED

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to intervene against what they called the misuse of probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to carry out raids during the assembly elections.

“This is a very serious issue, because a fair level playing field is essential for the Republic and the democracy. Without this fair playing field, a Republic and a democracy cannot remain safe,” Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said during a press conference on Wednesday evening in New Delhi.

“BJP is repeatedly atttacking us day by day on the issue of Chhattisgarh and elsewhere, and we have asked the ECI for protection and asked them to act on this issue,” Singhvi said.

The chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel has found himself entangled in the Mahadev betting app case after a suspect, Shubham Soni, said that he paid Rs. 508 crore to the CM to set up his gambling business in Dubai. Baghel has dismissed the allegations, accusing the BJP and ED of trying to save the promoters of the app.

“I have already said that the BJP, which knows that they are losing in the Chhattisgarh polls, has put ED and IT in the front... The ED has been playing the lead role in it,” Baghel said earlier this week.

The ED is investigating the betting app syndicate in Chhattisgarh and has conducted several raids in connection with the case in the last few weeks.

Singhvi said the central government took no interest in the Mahadev betting app case when it came into light 18 months ago, and is suddenly intervening at the behest of the BJP in the run up and during the assembly election.

“The investigation started about 18 months ago by Chattisgarh police regarding the Mahadev App. Nearly 500 arrests were made, hundreds of mobile phones, laptops, and accounts were recovered….the chief minister even demanded that certain people be arrested. During all of this, the central government does nothing,” Singhvi said.

“And now suddenly, in the last week, we are seeing new statements and new charge sheets every day….the IT Minister said that he only banned the app recently because the Chattisgarh government never asked him to ban it before... who should tell whether the Central government has the jurisdiction to do so in the ministry or not?”

Singhvi added that the BJP and the ED have suddenly become active only because “BJP knows they’ve lost the elections in Chattisgarh”.

“If so much was happening, then why did you not make any arrests in the last six–eight months? Why is this happening one week before elections? Why is it making headlines everyday? Because you know defeat is certain. It is well known in Chhatttisgarh that BJP is now making a desperate bid for itself in the last phase,” Singhvi told the reporters.

“This is why we want to condemn the cheap politicisation of this whole issue because you are losing the elections,” Singhvi said.

The first phase of the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly elections took place on Tuesday, covering 20 seats, while the remaining 70 segments are scheduled for voting in the second phase on November 17.