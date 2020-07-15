Congress asks Pilot to vacate Haryana hotel to delink with BJP, Khattar says hotels welcome everyone

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 19:35 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday denied any role in hosting Congress rebel and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and several of his followers in a hotel in Manesar amid suggestions that its location indicated Pilot’s move had the blessings of the BJP leadership, which leads the ruling coalition in Haryana.

Khattar denied the connection and said private hotels welcome everyone.

“Private hotels are open for everyone, anyone can stay there. The Haryana government has no role in it.” Khattar was reported as saying on being asked about the rebel MLAs staying at a hotel in Haryana’s Manesar, also not far from the national capital of Delhi.

Earlier today, Pilot, too, scorched speculations and stated that he was not considering joining the BJP, the principal opposition party in Rajasthan.

Following his statement, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked Pilot to not accept the “hospitality” of BJP-ruled Haryana, if he was not joining the BJP.

“Come back to your family, sit with your family and place your view before the family,” Surjewala was quoted as saying by ANI in Jaipur, where MLAs loyal to CM Ashok Gehlot are camping.

Sachin Pilot and 18 of his followers were earlier served with disqualification notices from the state assembly on the request of the party chief. They have been given time till Friday to reply.

While the party is asking Pilot to return and sort things out, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on the other hand sought to set the record straight by accusing his former deputy of direct involvement in the alleged horse-trading of ruling party MLAs in connivance with BJP to bring down his government.

How the Rajasthan impasse is different from Madhya Pradesh saga

While Gehlot didn’t take Pilot’s name, he also left little doubt over the identity of the person he was targeting.

“Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse-trading was taking place. What clarification are you giving when you yourself were involved?” he asked.

Pilot was sacked as the deputy CM and party’s Rajasthan unit chief on Tuesday.

Pilot had earlier indirectly accused Gehlot of conspiring to defame him and lower his image in the eyes of the Gandhi family. He had also denied any truck with the BJP with an aim to topple the Rajasthan government.