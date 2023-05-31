Congress attacks Smriti Irani with 'missing' poster. Minister says 'contact US'

The Congress party on Wednesday shared a ‘missing’ poster of Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani on social media, alluding that the BJP leader has been silent on the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Stepping up the attack against Irani, the Congress party alleged in another tweet that the minister hide the replies on social media asking questions about the wrestlers' protest and the treatment meted out to them by police. Congress attacked Smriti Irani with a 'missing' poster. The minister responded with a swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

It posted a photograph of Smriti Irani and Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, saying “one hides the tweets” and the other runs away on the questions of women wrestlers, in an obvious reference to a video that showed Lekhi running to her car when she was asked to comment on the issue.

Responding to Congress's tweet that showed her as “missing”, Irani said in Hindi, “O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village, Vidhan Sabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi towards Dhuranpur."

Taking a jibe at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction in the Modi surname case, Irani added, “If looking for a former MP please contact the US.”

The grapplers had resumed their agitation against their federation chief on April 23 at Jantar Mantar and stayed there till May 28, the day they were detained by the Delhi Police during their march towards the new Parliament building. They have been demanding the arrest of Singh, who they have accused of sexual exploitation.

Two FIRs were filed against him, including one in POCSO act, butWFI chief has denied all the charges and said that even if one allegation is proved, he will "hang himself".

