Congress attacks Vinod Rai, accuses him of conspiring to discredit UPA govt

The Congress on Friday asked former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Vinod Rai to apologise to the nation for his “lies” while accusing him of being involved in a conspiracy to derail the economy and discredit the previous Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The attack came a day after Rai tendered an unconditional apology to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for accusing the latter of being among those who pressured the then CAG of India to keep Singh’s name out of the auditor’s report on 2G spectrum auctions.

In his apology in response to Nirupam’s defamation case, Rai said the statements he made against the Congress leader were factually incorrect. To be sure, Rai did not say his report was wrong.

Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said the nation is convinced that Rai was a part of the conspiracy. “We demand an apology from... Rai and other co-conspirators. As far as their master is concerned, people will take care of him very soon,” he said without elaborating.

Rai did not respond to calls for comments while the BJP said it has nothing to do with the matter.

“The issue is between Vinod Rai and the Congress. Linking it to the BJP is not justified. The Congress is answerable to the level of corruption that happened during the UPA government,” said BJP national spokesman Gopal Krishna Agarwal.

Khera said it was time to “undo the wrongs done” to Singh’s government, the Congress, and the country. “We demand that this particular puppet, puppet No 1... Rai needs to issue an unconditional apology... Not just to... Nirupam, he owes an apology to the entire country. He made fools of everyone.”

Khera added the conspiracy was hatched between 2010 and 2014. “One of the chief co-conspirators... Rai apologised... to Nirupam and admitted that he lied.”

The UPA government was voted out of power in 2014 as it faced charges of corruption and misgovernance years after Rai’s reports in 2011 and 2012 said the exchequer incurred notional losses of ₹1.76 lakh crore and ₹1.86 lakh crore in the 2G spectrum and coal block auctions.

Khera said the conspiracy has been exposed repeatedly over the last seven years including through a court in the 2G allocation issue.

A special court in 2017 acquitted former telecom minister A Raja and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi in the 2G spectrum scam case.

Khera quoted special judge OP Saini’s judgment in the 2G case: “Absolutely, no hesitation in holding that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any charge against any of the accused made in its well-choreographed chargesheet.”

Khera also suggested the BJP’s link to the conspiracy. “Imagine a man (Rai) who can lie to sell a book, imagine what all he can do to push his own agenda and the agenda of his master’s… imagine the lies he would have written in his CAG reports,” Khera said.

Khera said the ₹11,500 crore scam in the Punjab National Bank coincided with Rai’s tenure as the Banks Board Bureau chairman. “Did anyone of us hear a word from this so-called Messiah against corruption?”