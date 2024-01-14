Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart campaign today from Manipur

Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kickstart his second large-scale outreach programme ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Thoubal district today. The yatra will begin at noon from the Khongjom War Memorial. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after a span of 67 days. Rahul Gandhi(PTI)

A follow-up to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot - from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar, the latest campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, is expected to involve extensive bus rides by the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has imposed a few restrictions owing to the ongoing tensions in the state. According to the order issued by the office of Thoubal deputy commissioner, the flagging off ceremony of the Yatra should not exceed an hour and the number of participants should be a maximum of 3,000 people.