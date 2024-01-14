Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart campaign today from Manipur
Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE updates: The Manipur government has imposed a few restrictions ahead of the campaign.
Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LIVE updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kickstart his second large-scale outreach programme ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Thoubal district today. The yatra will begin at noon from the Khongjom War Memorial. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after a span of 67 days.
A follow-up to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometres on foot - from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar, the latest campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, is expected to involve extensive bus rides by the Congress leader.
Meanwhile, the Manipur government has imposed a few restrictions owing to the ongoing tensions in the state. According to the order issued by the office of Thoubal deputy commissioner, the flagging off ceremony of the Yatra should not exceed an hour and the number of participants should be a maximum of 3,000 people.
- Jan 14, 2024 08:44 AM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Ahead of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that they will “reach every house till they get the right to justice”.
“The real issues have been lost in the noise of distractions. But the Congress party is firm on the real issues of the country - unemployment, inflation, national security, women's rights, SC/ST exploitation, caste census, economic inequality etc. Our aim is to provide an alternative system to the country by listening to the public. This is why the fight for justice is necessary,” Kharge wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.Jan 14, 2024 08:41 AM IST
‘Will be historic’: Congress MP Rajiv Shukla on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Congress MP Rajiv Shukla on Sunday said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be “historic”. “In this yatra, the word 'nyay' (justice) has been added…Rahul Gandhi will kickstart the campaign to give justice to the people of the country…Lakhs of people will be joining the yatra,” he added.Jan 14, 2024 08:38 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Manipur from his residence. Watch
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday morning left his residence for Manipur to kickstart the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the violence-hit state's Thoubal district.Jan 14, 2024 08:36 AM IST
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
On the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, former Rajasthan chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, “It's a 6000 km yatra and holds importance...I wish the message from the yatra reaches all parts of the country.”Jan 14, 2024 08:24 AM IST
Tracing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra route - Check mapJan 14, 2024 08:17 AM IST
Manipur govt imposes restrictions ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra
The Manipur government imposed a few restrictions ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will begin from the state's Thoubal district. The restrictions and conditions include -
Jan 14, 2024 07:49 AM IST
- Flagging-off ceremony should not exceed an hour and the number of participants be a maximum of 3,000 people.
- No use of anti-national or communal slogans during the rally.
- Campaign organisers must fully cooperate with the state authorities.
- The permission of the yatra would stand cancelled if any situation arose “warranting such gathering to be disassembled in order to maintain peace, public order, and tranquility in the area”.
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra route - Details
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which will begin from Manipur's Thoubal district on January 14, will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. Besides Manipur, the yatra will cover four northeastern states - Nagaland (257 km in two days), Arunachal Pradesh (55 km in one day), Meghalaya (five km in one day) and Assam (833 km in eight days).
According to party leaders, the yatra is likely to enter Bihar through West Bengal by the end of January and head towards Jharkhand. It will then move on to Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after a span of 67 days.Jan 14, 2024 07:15 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kickstart his second large-scale outreach programme 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Thoubal district today at noon. Gandhi is expected to reach Imphal around 11 am, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.
