News / India News / ‘Mukh mein Ram, bagal mein choori’: Kharge's attack on PM amid launch of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

‘Mukh mein Ram, bagal mein choori’: Kharge's attack on PM amid launch of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur

ByHT News Desk
Jan 14, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Kharge said that PM Modi comes to Manipur to ask for votes but when the people of the state are in trouble he doesn't show his face.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched an attack on Prime Minister Modi amid the launch of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur. Kharge said that PM Modi comes to Manipur to ask for votes but when the people of the state are in trouble he doesn't show his face. “Wo samandar ke upar sair karta firta hai aur baithe jagah jap karte rehte hein Ram Ram (He is seen touring on a bridge over the sea or is seen chanting Ram Ram)", Kharge said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)

He went on to add, "Mukh mein Ram, bagal mein choori', don't do this with the people...everybody has faith in God but don't do this for votes...these people (BJP) mix religion to provoke people".

“BJP mixes religion with politics, incites people; we fight for secularism, equality, social justice,” Kharge said.

"When Jawaharlal Nehru first visited Manipur, he described it as the jewel of India. And same was said by Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi," the Congress leader added. Kharge said that the Yatra “was taken out by the Congress to save Constitution, democracy and to stop fascist forces in the country.” The Yatra “is aimed at ensuring employment for people, and is against price rise and for the rights of farmers,” said the Congress president.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is the sequel of the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last year. The Yatra was flagged off by the Congress in Manipur's Thoubal on Sunday. Speaking at the launch of the Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "I wanted to do this (Bharat Jodo Nyay) Yatra by foot like we did last year. But considering the upcoming (Lok Sabha) elections, walking by foot would have taken more time. Therefore, the Congress party decided to do this yatra in hybrid mode."

The yatra is expected to cover 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states.

(With inputs from agencies)

    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

