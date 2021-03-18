Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism
Responding to Congress’ criticism on the Central Vista project in Parliament on Wednesday, Union housing minister Hardeep Puri said the Congress built “substandard” buildings including Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan adding that they are not fit to be used.
“If buildings like Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan will have to come down, will you be sorry because you built those buildings and they were substandard buildings. They are not fit for offices,” Puri said during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha.
The minister was responding in Rajya Sabha to questions raised by Congress MP Amee Yajnik over the number of buildings set to be demolished for the redevelopment of the Central Vista.
“We are now going to relocate you. Madam, we will relocate you to a new parliament building where you will have enough space,” he added.
Puri also said the Centre has not taken any decision on how the old Parliament building will be used.
“At this point of time, no comprehensive thought has been given to what precise use the old parliament building will be put to. Several suggestions keep coming, including that there should be an institute for democratic and parliament studies. These are merely suggestions. No decisions have been taken,” he said.
The plan, being handled by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, involves having a new Parliament building in place by India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, while the entire project, which includes constructing 11 administrative buildings to house all the government ministries, is slated to be finished by 2024. Tata Projects Limited was tasked with the construction of the new Parliament complex on September 29, 2020.
Broadly, the plan also includes razing buildings such as Shastri Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan that house important government ministries to build a common secretariat for roughly 70,000 central government employees who are currently located across 30 buildings.
“We hope that the next Winter Session of Parliament will be held in the new parliament building in 2022 which also happens to be the 75th year of Independence,” Puri said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress built sub-standard buildings: Puri on Central Vista criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Once a Cong bastion in Puducherry, Yanam to witness a close contest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea: Jarkiholi probe against Nirbhaya Act
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bypolls a chance for CM to recover lost heft: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse for over 20 km in Uttarakhand as brakes fail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M) took right approach in Sabarimala case: Yechury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Income for all, free ration delivery in TMC manifesto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former owner of Mercedes denies link to Vaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai top cop removed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food output to set new record this yr despite pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 150% rise in Covid cases in 70 dists, states asked to boost testing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At meeting with Modi, CMs seek expansion of vaccine coverage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man sentenced to death for raping 5-yr-old
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancellation of ration cards a serious issue: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox