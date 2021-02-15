Congress calls for bandh in Odisha over rising fuels prices, educational institutes closed
The Congress has given a call for Odisha bandh (shutdown) on Monday to protest against the rising fuel prices. The bandh will remain in place for six hours - from 7 am to 1 pm.
The state government has closed all the schools, colleges and universities across Odisha for the safety of students. The technical institutes and industrial training centres will also not open their premises, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said on Sunday.
The schools had reopened in Odisha on January 8, after a gap of nine months.
The security too has been tightened across the state in view of the bandh. The state government has asked all its employees to reach office before 9.30 am, news agency PTI reported.
All the buses will remain off the roads till the time the shutdown continues, the Odisha Bus Owners Association said.
The president of the Odisha unit of the Congress, Niranjan Patnaik, had said on Sunday that all the essential services, movements of patients and marriage parties will be kept out of the purview of the shutdown.
He also lashed out at the central government for rising prices of petrol and diesel accusing it of "imposing unreasonable taxes". Patnaik said that prices of essential commodities have shot up due to the spiralling fuel costs.
Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel increased for seventh consecutive day on Monday. Petrol price was increased by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
This pushed retail rates, which differ from state to state depending on incidence of local sales tax and freight charges, to fresh high.
After the latest round of hike, petrol is retailing at ₹88.99 a litre and diesel soared to ₹79.35 in the national capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath to launch 'Abhyudaya' scheme today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dense fog reported from Punjab; rainfall likely in Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: SKM concerned as discussions with Centre delayed
- Mahapanchayats to be held in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, farm leaders to travel across India to garner support
Six-hour bandh in Odisha today, educational institutes closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi police arrest 3 for duping CM Kejriwal's daughter in e-commerce fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pangong Tso disengagement accord reduces military friction at Naku La
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FASTag becomes mandatory from Feb 15 midnight: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Support pours in for Disha Ravi across quarters after arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Budget Session’s first half records near-zero Covid cases, House hopes better
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM dedicates ₹6k-cr Kochi petrochemical complex to country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small convoys, new SOPs: How Pulwama changed CRPF tactic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops announce ₹1 lakh reward for info on Sidhana in R-Day probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel racket busted: Cops nab 59 for forging visas, passports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New satellite to carry Bhagavad Gita, PM Modi’s photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
22-yr-old activist, Disha Ravi, held for ‘protest toolkit’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox