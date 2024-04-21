 Congress CEC authorises Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to decide remaining candidates | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Congress CEC authorises Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to decide remaining candidates

BySaubhadra Chatterjee
Apr 21, 2024 01:29 PM IST

The Congress has so far announced more than 280 seats and the party is yet to announce any candidate in Haryana

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress on Sunday authorised party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Sonia Gandhi to decide the remaining candidates of the party for the Lok Sabha election.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with former chief Sonia Gandhi during the party's Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
The Congress has so far announced more than 280 seats. The party is yet to announce any candidate in Haryana. The CEC was scheduled to take up the remaining seats in Bihar, Haryana and Punjab. Amethi and Raebareli, the two remaining seats in UP, were not officially on the agenda of the meeting.

In the CEC meeting, Kharge and Gandhi also held an exclusive meeting for 15-20 minutes while other members of the poll panel waited outside the meeting room. “No one knows what transpired during that discussion as even tea or water was not allowed in,” said a senior leader.

News / India News / Congress CEC authorises Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to decide remaining candidates
