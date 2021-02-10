Congress demands defence minister Rajnath Singh's response in Parliament on LAC situation, VK Singh's statement
The Congress party on Wednesday demanded a statement from the government on the latest situation along the Line of Control (LAC) in the wake of standoff with China. The issue of Union minister VK Singh's statement was also raised in the House
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Union minister VK Singh has made a statement which has been widely published in the newspapers about LAC transgressions. And China has picked that up; it has given our neighbour a chance to tarnish our image."
"I request the defence minister to throw some light on the latest situation on the LAC and on the minister's statement," Chowdhury added.
Singh had said at a function in Madurai on Sunday that the LAC is not clearly defined and both India and China have crossed their perceptions of the undemarcated LAC many times.
“Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times,” he was quoted as saying by various media outlets.
The Congress picked up the statement to attack the government. Rahul Gandhi has been leading the party's attack, saying that Singh, the minister of state for transport and highways, should be sacked.
"Why is a BJP minister helping China make a case against India? He should’ve been sacked. Not sacking him means insulting every Indian Jawan," Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.
He is expected to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during debate on the Union Budget and this issue is likely to come up in his address.
The discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 is slated to be taken up after a reply to the motion of thanks on the President's Address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Lok Sabha sat late on Monday and Tuesday to allow participation by members of various parties in the motion of thanks on the President's address.
