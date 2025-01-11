Congress focused on rehabilitation of Maoists, not recovery of weapons: BJP

Days after six prominent Maoists laid down arms in Chikkamagaluru district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday questioned the government’s approach, alleging that the “focus on rehabilitation has overshadowed efforts to recover the missing weapons”. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh suggested that internal conflicts within left-wing extremist groups might have influenced the surrender (PTI)

Of the six rebels who surrendered, four are from Karnataka — Mundagaaru Latha, Sundari, Jayanna, and Vanajakshi. The other two — Vasantha T aka Ramesh and N Jeesha — are from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively. They surrendered in the presence of Siddaramaiah at his home office, “Krishna,” in Bengaluru. Latha Mundagaru, one of the key Maoist leaders, handed over her uniform to the CM along with a copy of her memorandum.

The chief minister welcomed the surrendered individuals into the mainstream by presenting them with roses and copies of the Constitution. However, the group did not surrender their weapons. Instead, they presented green uniforms, raising concerns about the possible concealment of arms.

Home minister G Parameshwara confirmed that while the Maoists surrendered, their weapons were not handed over. “The surrendered individuals have informed us that they left their weapons in the forest. Efforts are underway to locate and recover them,” he said on Friday.

Reacting to the matter, the BJP questioned the government’s approach, alleging that the focus on rehabilitation has overshadowed efforts to recover the missing weapons. “The government prioritised rehabilitation without ensuring the weapons were retrieved. The move is aimed at ensuring that a case under the Arms Act is not filed against them, which has a higher chance of conviction,” said a senior BJP leader speaking on the condition of anonymity.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh suggested that internal conflicts within left-wing extremist groups might have influenced the surrender. “The surrender occurred soon after the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force. Such processes usually take months. The timing raises questions about the integrity of the surrender process,” Santhosh posted on X.

Responding to the criticism, Parameshwara said, “The government will do its job. We may need the surrendered individuals’ assistance in locating the weapons, and appropriate procedures will be followed.”

Senior police officers said that the Maoists, brought from the Meguru forest in Koppa taluk, came to Bengaluru without weapons, raising concerns about whether the arms were left behind deliberately, since the government has proposed a reward system under the Naxal package to encourage information leading to the recovery of weapon dumps.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said authorities are in the know about the place where the weapons of six Maoists, who have surrendered, are kept, and that they will be brought following due process. “Weapons are there. Their mahajar will be done and they will be brought. We know where it is. After mahajar it will be brought,” he said in response to a question.

The surrender followed the death of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force at Peetabailu village in Hebri, Udupi district, on November 18 last year. The police claimed to have seized Gowda’s firearms.

When asked about the family of Vikram Gowda seeking compensation akin to the rehabilitation package offered to the surrendered Maoists, Parameshwara said, “The cases are different, and the matter will be verified.”

To a question about one Maoist being still at large, the CM said, “We are not sure whether one more Maoist is there are not. If he is there, I appeal to him too, to come to the mainstream.”

The government is also working to locate Ravindra, a Maoist who was reportedly expelled from the surrendered group over personal reasons. Parameshwara said: “Ravindra is believed to be in the Chikkamagaluru region, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. This group expelled him, but the reasons remain unclear. He is the last Maoist in the state known to us.”

With PTI inputs