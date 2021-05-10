CWC meeting: Congress to form state-level panels to analyse poll results in Assam, Bengal and Kerala

The Congress has decided to form state-level committees to analyse the results of assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala. The decision was taken at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

At the meeting, the party leaders noted that in Assam, the difference of vote share between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress alliance was very narrow. The BJP was able to retain power in Assam by defeating Congress-led 'Mahajot'; Himanta Biswa Sarma took oth as 15th chief minister of the state on Monday.

The CWC meeting was convened to analyse the election results and review the party's performance in the recently-concluded assembly polls. All the Congress leaders present at the CWC meeting maintained that the need of the hour is to maintain unity.

Addressing the CWC, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the party has to take note of its serious setbacks in assembly polls, and face the reality to draw the right lessons and put its house in order.

The Congress fared poorly in the assembly elections, drawing a blank in West Bengal and failing to win back power in Kerala and Assam, besides losing Puducherry. The party only came to power with the help of its ally - MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - in Tamil Nadu.

"These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we do not face up to the reality, if we do not look the facts in the face, we will not draw the right lessons," she noted.

The Congress chief asked the party general secretaries and in-charges of states where it lost to spell out clearly and frankly the reasons for the party's defeat.

The Congress lost the Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Haryana elections in 2019 and the Delhi and Bihar polls last year.

It only won in Jharkhand along with its ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Monday's deliberations were meant to help the Congress prepare for the next round of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.