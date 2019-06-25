Congress hits reboot in UP, dissolves district panels

The Congress on Monday dissolved all its district committees in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect and decided to constitute a three-member committee to examine complaints of ‘gross indiscipline’ in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The action comes within two weeks of Congress general secretary for east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reviewing party’s performance and saying she would identify those who ‘did not work’ in the Lok Sabha elections.

Moves are also afoot for a major organizational revamp in the state party with Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu being appointed as the party’s in charge to make organisational changes in east UP in ‘a defined period’ during which the changes will be effected.

“AICC has approved the proposals submitted by general secretaries in charge for UP east and west,” said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in a press statement.

Both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotirditya Scindia, general secretary incharge of UP east and west, respectively, had earlier this month held joint and separate meetings with senior party leaders, party’s office bearers, candidates and coordinators for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After reviewing the party’s performance in New Delhi, Priyanka held meetings with partymen of east UP in Rae Bareli on June 12, while Jyotiraditya met partymen of west UP at separate meetings in New Delhi and at Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters here on June 14.

Also, a two-member team has been constituted in each of the 12 by-poll constituencies to oversee preparations and management.

A decision on appointment of party’s incharge for west UP will be taken soon by Scindia, said Venugopal.

After Priyanka’s entry in politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had tasked both Priyanka and Jyotiraditya to build up party organization to ensure that a Congress government was formed in 2022 in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar has already offered to resign owing responsibility for party’s debacle in 2019 polls in the state. A decision about dissolving the Pradesh Congress Committee, however, has not been taken and there are indications that the party may decide to constitute a new committee once the organizational revamp takes shape at the grass roots level.

Meanwhile, Lallu said his endeavor would be to strengthen the Congress at grass roots level and make the party a cadre based organisation.

“We will rebuild the Congress organisation. Those who have been raising local issues and fighting for them will be given preference in the party organization and responsibility will be fixed at every level,” he said after his appointment.

The three member committee being constituted to look into complaints of gross indiscipline would function under him and he would be responsible for streamlining the party organization in east UP.

