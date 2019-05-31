Congress-JD(S) govt wins big in local polls in Karnataka

The Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition received a shot in the arm after it won in 30 urban local bodies out of the 56 for which results were announced on Friday, voting for which was conducted on Wednesday.

The coalition had been reeling for over a week after it was decimated in the Lok Sabha polls by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which won 25 of the 28 seats in the state. The BJP had even suggested calling for mid-term elections in the state based on the Lok Sabha outcome.

Of the 1,221 seats that went to polls across the 56 ULBs, the Congress won 509, the BJP 366 and the JD(S) 174. Independents won 160 seats and other parties managed 12 seats.

The performance of the coalition was particularly impressive in the seven City Municipal Councils, where together it got a majority in five.

In the 30 Town Municipal Councils, the coalition got a majority in 20, the BJP in five.

First Published: May 31, 2019 23:28 IST