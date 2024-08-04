Congress leader defends Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand in Ayodhya rape case: ‘Nothing amiss’

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Sunday defended Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav' who is facing backlash over his demand to conduct a DNA test of the two men accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya. Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, said DNA tests have been used to find the culprits in such cases in the past. Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav at the Parliament in New Delhi.(ANI)

“What Akhilesh Yadav is asking, the DNA tests, have been used in cases like these in the past to find out, verify the accused, or the police, administration suspect,” Dikshit told PTI.

“There is nothing amiss in what Akhilesh Yadav is saying. But what is sad, and that's been a case with UP, whenever such incidents happen, rather than looking at it as an issue of justice, everybody tries to politicise,” the Congress leader added.

Ayodhya rape case: Bakery of accused bulldozed, admin says it was built on pond land

When the accused are associated with the ruling BJP, Dikshit alleged, they try to cover it in the “most shameful manner” but get more interested in politicising it if the opposition party is associated.

“Uttar Pradesh government has more become an instrument of political games between two parties rather than somebody that wants to dispense justice,” he said, terming the state of affairs in Uttar Pradesh “very sad”.

Akhilesh Yadav sparked a controversy on Saturday with his demand for a DNA test of the two men accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who became pregnant.

"Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased," Yadav had said.

The BJP accused the SP of defending a "paedophile" and showing its "boys will be boys" mentality.

Samajwadi Party's DNA test demand in Ayodhya gang rape case a 'conspiracy to save accused': BSP

On Sunday, Yadav urged the court to order protection for the Ayodhya rape victim considering the "sensitivity" of the case and said the people trying to "politicise" the case must not be allowed to succeed.

"The government should make the best possible medical arrangements for the rape survivor. It is the government's responsibility to protect the girl's life," Yadav said in a post on X.

"It is a humble request to the honourable court to take suo motu cognisance of the situation and ensure all possible security to the girl under its supervision, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation. The motive of ill-intentioned people to politicise such incidents should never succeed," he added.