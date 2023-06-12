Home / India News / Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers to Narmada River ahead of Jabalpur rally

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers to Narmada River ahead of Jabalpur rally

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 12, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Jabalpur, also known as Sanskardhrani, is the cultural capital of the state and has been adorned with cutouts of mace-carrying Hanuman ahead of the visit.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday offered prayers to Narmada River, considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh, after arriving in Jabalpur where she will kickstart her party's campaign for the year-end Assembly polls with a rally.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers to Narmada River.(Twitter/PriyankaGandhi)
Jabalpur, also known as Sanskardhrani, is the cultural capital of the state and has been adorned with cutouts of mace-carrying Hanuman ahead of the visit. Gandhi performed puja along the banks of the Narmada at Gwarighat accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, party general secretary in-charge of the state JP Agrawal and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha.

Gandhi, who was presented with an idol of Lord Ganesh by local MLA Tarun Bhanot, andother leaders pledged to keep the Narmada clean.

priyanka gandhi narmada river madhya pradesh + 1 more
Monday, June 12, 2023
