Congress leader reacts as poll panel skips Gujarat election dates announcement

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged that the dates for the Gujarat assembly election, that were expected to to be announced on Friday, were delayed deliberately to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi more time to make "mega promises and inaugurations".

The Congress MP further said that his party is not surprised by the development, "Obviously, this has been done to give more time to the PM to make some mega promises and carry out more inaugurations. Not at all surprising," Ramesh tweeted.

obviously this has been done to give more time to the PM to make some mega promises & carry out more inaugurations. Not at all surprising. https://t.co/LF1Vhw4WAw — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 14, 2022

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election, but did not declare the schedule of the Gujarat election.

On not announcing the dates for Gujarat assembly polls, the poll panel said the commission was doing so in accordance with previous practice. The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Kumar also cited the weather of Himachal Pradesh as a reason behind announcing the elections for the hill state first.

“There are a number of factors, such as weather. We want to hold the Himachal elections before the onset of snow, especially in the upper reaches where snowing takes place... The EC followed convention last followed in announcing polls,” Kumar explained

The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the results will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON