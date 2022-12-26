Home / India News / Congress leader's tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee sparks row amid Rahul's tribute

Congress leader's tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee sparks row amid Rahul's tribute

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 10:55 AM IST

The remarks came at a time when Congress was busy promoting “the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra” by highlighting Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the samadhi of former prime minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the timing of a Congress functionary's controversial remarks on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, All India Congress Committee coordinator Gaurav Pandhi attacked Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) saying the late BJP leader worked as "British informer" during Quit India movement. (Video: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Vajpayee in t-shirt amid Delhi winter chill)

In a now-deleted tweet, Pandhi said, "In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement and worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the Andolan."

"Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an important role in inciting mobs. There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!" he added.

Pandhi tweets came at a time when Congress was busy promoting Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the samadhi of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, ‘Sadaiv Atal’, to pay floral tributes to the former PM in “keeping with the spirit of the Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that deleting the tweet was not enough and demanded Congress to clarify its stand and apologise for Pandhi's remarks. He also called for the sacking of Pandhi, saying “Or else we will be forced to believe that Shabd Pandhi ke , Soch Rahul Gandhi ki.

Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada, who recently switched to BJP from Congress, asked whether the remarks by Pandhi had “official sanction from the party”.

“Leaders like Atalji have earned the respect of leaders across political lines and the love of the people of India because of his undying commitment to the nation. Does this have official sanction from the party ?” Prasada wrote on Twitter.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi jitin prasada bjp atal bihari vajpayee + 2 more
rahul gandhi jitin prasada bjp atal bihari vajpayee + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out