Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge admitted to hospital for pacemaker implant, says son Priyank

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 01, 2025 01:47 pm IST

Mallikarjun Kharge's son said that the leader is stable and has been admitted for the scheduled procedure.  

Congress president and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly been admitted to a hospital in Benagluru where he is scheduled to get a pacemaker implanted. His son, Priyank Kharge, said that he is stable and doing well.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge(@INCIndia)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge(@INCIndia)

“Sri Kharge was advised pacemaker to be implanted and is admitted to the hospital for the planned procedure. He is stable and doing well. Grateful to all of you for your concern and wishes,” Priyank wrote on X.

Kharge, 83, has been admitted to Bengaluru's MS Ramaiah Hospital after he developed fever on Wednesday.

"The leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha was taken to hospital on Tuesday as he developed fever and complained of leg pain. He is fine, nothing to worry. Doctors are monitoring," news agency PTI quoted a Congress leader as saying.

GS Karthick and Vijay Mathikatti reponsded responded to Priyank's post as they wished the senior party leader good health and speedy recovery. “Our prayers are with Sri @kharge Sab for a successful procedure and a speedy recovery. May he regain full strength soon, be blessed with good health, and continue to inspire us all with his dedication and resilience.” Karthick wrote on X.

Mathikatti wrote, “Wishing Sri@kharge Sir a smooth procedure and a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. Thank you for the update on sir health.”

