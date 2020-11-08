e-paper
Congress member among 41 arrested from gambling den in Jabalpur

Congress member among 41 arrested from gambling den in Jabalpur

Police also seized at least 17 unlicensed arms and 1478 ammunitions, Rs 7.5 lakh and antlers of deer from the house during the raid.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 09:10 IST
Monica Pandey
Monica Pandey
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Jabalpur
The illegal gambling den was being run from the house of a one of the arrested men.
The illegal gambling den was being run from the house of a one of the arrested men.(Representative image)
         

Forty one people including a Congress party member were arrested in a raid for their alleged involvement in gambling at a house in Jabalpur on Saturday, police said.

Police also seized at least 17 unlicensed arms and 1478 ammunitions, Rs 7.5 lakh and antlers of deer from the house of Gajendra Sonkar, a resident of Hanumantal area. Police arrested Gajendra, his brother Sonu Sonkar, their father Rajkumar Sonkar and 38 others on Saturday morning.

Jabalpur’s superintendent of police Siddharth Bahuguna said, “Police received information about illegal gambling that was being run from a house owned by Gajendra Sonkar. When police raided at the house, 41 people were found gambling.”

He added, “During the raid, police also found arms and ammunition in large numbers that included carbine, pistols, rifles, country made pistols, revolver and air guns.”

The district police chief said that the Sonkar brothers also have other criminal cases against them.

“In May, Gajendra’s elder brother and former Congress corporator Dharmendra Sonkar was shot dead by some miscreants in Jabalpur. The Sonkar brothers are facing many other criminal cases. Police are also investigating the source of their income,” Bahuguna said.

Gajendra Sonkar is a member of the Congress party.

Jabalpur district Congress president Dinesh Yadav said, “Gajendra Sonkar has taken membership of Congress party but he is not actively involved in any activities of the party.”

