Congress MLA accuses BJP of ‘poaching’ legislators

Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar on Sunday accused the BJP of poaching his party legislators and attempting to destabilise the state government by using central agencies to target 55 Congress legislators, including him.

Kashappanavar claimed that the BJP was pressuring the MLAs with threats of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax (IT) action.

“I am not afraid of BJP’s threats. BJP has never come to power with a clear majority. They have always come to power through the backdoor or by forming coalition governments. People know that the BJP cannot come to power independently,” he told reporters in Hungund.

His statement came in response to Union minister Pralhad Joshi’s recent claim that the Congress is “buying” BJP MLAs.

Accusing the BJP of using intimidation to break the Congress, the Congress MLA said, “BJP is trying to poach MLAs and form the government by hook or crook. They have prepared a list of 55 Congress MLAs and are intimidating them using CBI and ED raids. If a Congress MLA switches to BJP, the agencies stop targeting them. That’s how the BJP operates.”

Kashappanavar claimed that he and other legislators have been approached by BJP intermediaries. “BJP has already sent their agents to intimidate us, saying they will expose us. But I am ready to face any kind of raid, be it by the ED, IT, or CBI,” he said.

He also pointed to the recent ED and IT raids at the residences of Congress leaders, including MLA Bharat Reddy, former minister B Nagendra, and MP E Tukaram. “All these raids are politically motivated and part of BJP’s malicious strategy,” he said.

Challenging the BJP to face elections, he added, “If BJP really has the strength, let them win 220 seats and come to power with a clear mandate. ED and CBI raids are being conducted to threaten our MLAs, saying if you don’t come to BJP there will be action by the CBI and ED. Even I have this threat, but they can’t do anything to me. They have prepared a list of 55 MLAs, they have sent BJP agents to their houses and threatened them.”

Responding to the allegations, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the Congress leadership is under pressure and attempting to divert attention. “There is fear in the Congress party that there could be a ‘tsunami’ in the government in the coming months. And that’s why attempts are being made, a conspiracy is underway, to change the narrative by giving different statements,” Vijayendra said.

He accused the Congress government of administrative failure. “The administration in the state has completely collapsed. There is a competition between the chief minister and MLAs over who should be the CM. Amid this, the people of the state are struggling,” he said. Vijayendra added that the BJP is confident of returning to power in 2028 on its own strength.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi also hit back at the Congress MLA and alleged that “horse trading” was on in the ruling party itself.

“Has he (Kashappanavar) done anything (wrong) to come on the ED list? Those who have done wrong will come under ED’s notice, not others. Those who are correct need not worry and they won’t face any trouble. This claim about 55 MLAs is a conspiracy to divert issues,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, he claimed that CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar had begun horse trading within the Congress MLAs to garner support. “Siddaramaiah had recently said that Shivakumar doesn’t have the support of many MLAs, so both of them, to garner support on their respective sides, are using their money power. Both of them who are ready to buy MLAs are strong there (in Congress), so there is no chance for us (BJP) to enter and we don’t want to indulge in such things.”

Further noting that the BJP’s official stand is not to go against the mandate of the people, the Union minister said: “The Congress has to complete full five years as they have the mandate, but as they are unable to do so because of internal rifts, they are making MLAs to issue statements about BJP targeting 55 of their legislators. There is no meaning to it.”

Stating that the ground is ready for horse trading within the Congress, he said, “Horses are ready to get traded in the market there (in Congress). There is competition within to buy...Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have indulged in a trade to lure MLAs on their side. The Congress high command has lost control, so they have reached a situation where whoever has the support of maximum MLAs will be the CM. So both of them are involved in trading.”

“It is they — DK Shivakumar and Siddarmamaiah — who are involved in horse trading, let them do it. We (BJP) are nowhere involved or related to it. False allegations are being made against us,” he added.

The Congress leadership also responded to the BJP’s counter-accusations. Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy criticised the BJP’s approach to opposition politics. “Those who never speak about the development of the state or the country -- such people can’t sleep without criticising the Congress. That’s the BJP for you,” he said.

Cabinet minister KH Muniyappa said there was no danger of Congress legislators switching sides. “No one in the Congress is going to leave. The ED raids are continuous, they keep attacking us. I’ve spoken about it. It’s their duty to investigate, but they aren’t doing it properly. They have the authority, and they should investigate everyone,” Muniyappa said.

With PTI inputs