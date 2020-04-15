e-paper
Home / India News / Congress MLA who met Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests coronavirus positive

Congress MLA who met Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests coronavirus positive

Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday evening, said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Om Prakash Machra.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 02:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani briefs media on COVID-19, in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani briefs media on COVID-19, in Ahmedabad on Saturday.(ANI photo)
         

A local Congress MLA, who attended a meeting called by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening, said a civic official.

The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated Covid-19 hospital soon, he said.

The MLA from the Khadia-Jamalpur seat of Ahmedabad will be admitted to a designated Covid-19 hospital soon, he said.

Khedawala, along with some other Congress MLAs, was present in the meeting with Rupani held at the CM’s official residence in Gandhinagar.

